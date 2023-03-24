Local Roundabout Project Awarded Federal Funding

March 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local roundabout project is among 48 selected to receive federal funding for transportation projects that aim to improve air quality.



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments recently awarded $29.5 (m) million in federal funds to 48 projects throughout the seven-county region that includes Livingston County for projects that support carbon dioxide reduction and air quality through transit, on-road, non-motorized, and LED lighting solutions.



Selected projects from local communities, road commissions, and transit agencies across the region include transit, EV and alternative fuels infrastructure, roundabouts, LED lighting conversions, pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure, and traffic signal and intersection enhancements.



There are a total of seven projects with roundabouts. SEMCOG says emissions reduced by those projects are estimated at 3,475kg/day – the equivalent of 295 gasoline-powered vehicles.



The Livingston County Road Commission was awarded $450,000 toward a 2024 roundabout project at Challis and Bauer Roads in Genoa Township by Mt. Brighton.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission received over $3.5 (m) million for three roundabout projects in 2026. Those locations include Mast Road at Huron River Drive, Pontiac Trail at Dixboro Road, and Whittaker Road at Martz Road.



The Road Commission for Oakland County received $600,000 for the modernization of traffic signals and ADA enhancements at several intersections in South Lyon in 2026.



The City of Northville received $1.5 (m) million for a 2025 roundabout project at Seven Mile Road and Sheldon Road/Center Street.



SEMCOG Executive Director Amy O'Leary said reducing transportation-related emissions and improving the region’s air quality are key to SEMCOG’s planning efforts. She said the investments in cleaner, more environmentally-friendly equipment and infrastructure will help reduce emissions and build a more sustainable transportation network to benefit all travelers.

The Carbon Reduction Program (CRP) is a federally funded program to improve air quality by reducing carbon dioxide from on-road vehicle sources. SEMCOG administers the CRP for Southeast Michigan by working with eligible road and transit agencies to develop projects that maximize air quality improvements.



SEMCOG reports the total carbon emissions reduced in this latest round of awards amount to 41 million kg/year - the equivalent of over 100 million miles driven by gasoline-powered vehicles.



More information and a complete list of project awards are available in the provided link. Photo: Google Street View.