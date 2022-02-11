Public Comment Period Open For SEMCOG Budget

February 11, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Southeast Michigan Council of Governments has opened up public comment for their new budget.



SEMCOG is a planning partnership of governmental units that aims to solve regional challenges that can help enhance the quality of life of residents and business owners in a seven-county region, which includes Livingston County.



Yesterday, they opened up the 30-day public comment period for their FY 2022-2023 Annual Operating Budget and Work Program Summary. According to a release from SEMCOG, this work program and budget summary is designed to respond to the needs of the region as identified by SEMCOG members. As the program is implemented, many of the resulting products will be guided by SEMCOG’s Transportation Coordinating Council and task forces, Executive Committee, and/or its General Assembly.



There are several methods for submitting comment.



Thoughts can be shared by emailing infocenter@semcog.org, or by calling 313-324-3330. Comments can faxed to 313-961-4869. Mail them to 1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400, Detroit MI 48226-1904.



A pair of meetings will also give opportunity. On February 25th , the Executive Committee will present, discuss, and recommend approval of the adoption of the documents at the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center in Detroit. Then on March 24th, the General Assembly will take final action during their meeting, to be held in Harrison Township.



See the plans through the link below.