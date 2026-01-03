SEMCOG Invites Input On Southeast Michigan Healthy Climate Plan

January 3, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Input is being sought on the Southeast Michigan Healthy Climate Plan.



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, seeks to enhance decision-making by providing leadership and consensus-building on key plans and policies.



After extensive outreach, engagement, and coordination across the region, SEMCOG is welcoming input on the Southeast Michigan Healthy Climate Plan.



The purpose of the Healthy Climate Plan is to provide a framework for understanding regional and local opportunities to mitigate pollution and support long-term environmental quality in Southeast Michigan.



The Healthy Climate Plan builds on data gathered for Southeast Michigan's Greenhouse Gas Inventory, which quantifies the emissions across major sources, including buildings (63% of regional emissions), transportation, and others. This Plan also provides reports and documentation that will make it easier to apply for future funding and support opportunities.



The public comment period will be open until January 23rd - when SEMCOG's Executive Committee will consider it for adoption. Regional and local partners are encouraged to share the notice with networks.



Through the process, SEMCOG says three broad priorities have been identified as regional policies to advance this plan in Southeast Michigan:



-Reduce greenhouse gas emissions across sectors to achieve a cleaner environment, a stronger economy, and more resilient communities for all residents.



-Apply regional data analysis to support local planning and policy development, funding opportunities, and to coordinate partnerships across sectors.



-Increase awareness on climate action issues by engaging local governments and the public to promote context-sensitive, community-driven solutions



The Southeast Michigan Healthy Climate Plan identifies the region’s major sources of greenhouse gas emissions and tracks how energy is used across sectors. Based on this analysis, the Plan outlines pathways to reduce emissions, improve energy efficiency, and support economic development across Southeast Michigan.



It focuses on five regional opportunities:



-Modernize Mobility Systems

-Promote Efficient, Affordable Homes and Buildings

-Expand Local Renewable Energy Options

-Advance Clean Innovation in Industry

-Manage Waste and Natural Resources Sustainably





In advance of January 23rd, there are several ways to submit a comment:



SEMCOG Public Comment form USPS Mail:



1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400

Detroit, MI 48226-1904

Attention: Public Comment



Phone: (313) 961-4266

Email: infocenter@semcog.org

Fax: (313) 961-4869



Comments can also be made in person at the next SEMCOG Executive meeting:



Date: Friday, January 23

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: SEMCOG's Office

1001 Woodward Avenue, Suite 1400

Detroit, MI 48226



A link to the plan and a link to register for the meeting are provided.