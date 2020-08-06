SELCRA Still Offering Recreational Programming

August 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Residents within one local recreation authority have a growing list of programming becoming available to them as we try to get back to normal.



Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority Director Michael Powers gave a presentation to the Green Oak Township Board of Trustees, Wednesday night, on SELCRA’s various offerings. Powers said they are following state and federal health guidelines as they continue to open up more activities for residents to take part in.



The big winner so far he said has been the Brighton Farmer’s Market. Where it started with 800 participants its first week back, Powers said they are now drawing upwards of 6,000 people. While actual little league wasn’t feasible this summer, SELCRA did hold T-Ball clinics for kids. Powers said soccer is up and running and tennis camp held last week was well attended. Outdoor yoga has also been a success, as were the Tot Olympics that gave kids a chance to run a dash and an obstacle course while social distancing. Archery classes are also doing well. Powers said they have also held virtual programming with tips from sports coaches, and courses being provided in gardening and marketing. A new construction project at Meijer Park is also scheduled to be completed this fall.



However, not all events have been able to take place. The Touch a Truck event and the Pistons basketball camp had to be cancelled. Powers said going forward they will continue to keep on on developing programs that meet safety guidelines. For more information on all SELCRA provides, visit their website, selcra.com.