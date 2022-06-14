SELCRA Launches Master Plan Survey

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Input from community members is being sought to help guide future recreational programming.



The Southeastern Livingston County Recreation Authority is in the process of updating its Master Plan for 2023-2027.



SELCRA offers sports and recreation programs for all residents in the Southeastern Livingston County area and receives operational funding from Green Oak and Brighton Charter Townships. The Authority owns Meijer Park on Charles Orndorf Drive in Brighton and uses the facility for a variety of activities including USTA Youth Tennis, TeeBall, Soccer and family programs.



SELCRA Director Cheryl Royster told WHMI that the SELCRA Recreation Master Plan will be filed with the state and is instrumental when applying for grants from Michigan.gov and the Michigan DNR.



Community members are being encouraged to take a short online survey to help guide the future of parks and recreation in the Southeastern Livingston County Area.



The deadline to take the survey is July 25th. The link is provided.