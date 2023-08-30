See a Wild Turkey? The DNR Wants to Hear About It...

August 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A survey is available for Michigan residents to report their sightings of wild turkey. And, no. Not the whiskey.



The survey is part of a multi-state effort to track and monitor populations of the wild bird.



This is the Michigan DNR's first year participating in the survey. Residents may send in their sightings through August 31st.



The DNR says the value of the survey is dependent on having as many observations reported as possible and sightings provide information on turkey populations, especially before fall turkey season begins in September.



Any kind of wild turkey sightings are encouraged, including turkey hens with young (a brood). The submission includes a brief survey asking basic information on the locations and number of turkeys sighted.



Fall turkey season runs from Sept. 15 through Nov. 14, 2023 in Michigan.



A link to the survey can be found at the provided link.



There is also a link to apply for a Michigan hunting license and information on the 2023 fall turkey season.