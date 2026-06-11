Security Guard Deceased After Driving Into Pond At Hospital

June 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com



A security guard was pronounced deceased after driving into a pond at Henry Ford Genesys Hospital while suffering a likely medical emergency.



The Grand Blanc Township Police and Fire Departments were called out shortly before 6:30pm Thursday to the hospital on a report of an occupied vehicle that drove into a pond on the property.



Upon arrival, emergency responders found a vehicle submerged in roughly 10-feet of water, with an occupant inside.



A release states three Grand Blanc Township police officers, three Grand Blanc Township firefighters, and two citizens were already on scene and had entered the water – and worked to remove the driver from the vehicle.



The male occupant was pulled from the water in cardiac arrest. Paramedics immediately initiated lifesaving measures, and he was transported to the ER department at the hospital. Despite best efforts, the man was pronounced deceased

.

The victim has since been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Flint. He was an employee of Teachout Security and was working at the time of the incident.



Preliminary investigation indicates Johnson may have suffered a medical emergency prior to the vehicle entering the water.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.



The incident remains under investigation.



Photos: Grand Blanc Township Police Facebook, Henry Ford Health