Section of Washington Street Closed Friday & Saturday in Brighton

September 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of Brighton says a stretch of Washington Street will close on Friday and Saturday for asphalt repairs.



Asphalt repairs to Washington Street will be conducted between S. Third and S. Second Streets, requiring Washington Street to fully close to traffic beginning at 8:00 am on Friday, September 29 and lasting through 8:00 am on Saturday, September 30.



A detour route will be posted. Drivers are advised that delays can be expected, especially during peak traffic times.



The repairs are weather dependent and if the project needs to be postponed, the City will notify residents of a reschedule date.



Any questions can be directed via email to dps@brightoncity.org or by calling the City of Brighton directly at 810.225.8001.