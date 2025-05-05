Section of W Huron Street in Milford Set to Close Monday for Construction

May 5, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Some residents and drivers in Milford will have a bit of a headache as a road construction project gets underway.



W. Huron Street, between General Motors Road and the Peters Road Bridge will be closed starting Monday for construction and will remain closed throughout the project, which is slated to take several months. Peters Road will also be closed to through traffic.



There will be road replacement, drainage improvements and realignment of the pedestrian crosswalk near General Motors Road to improve sightlines during the project.



In a video about the work, officials said the road has a lot of cracking and severe drainage issues that need to be addressed. New storm drains are being installed to address runoff issues that have caused flooding in houses and basements.



The sides of the road will have new curb and gutters that will last longer than the current dirt one.



The pedestrian crosswalk and the sidewalks are being redone, making new ADA ramps. The new crosswalk will move closer to the stop sign, helping with visibility. The sidewalk is being extended as well.



Janowski Park, including the mountain biking trailhead and the baseball fields, will be accessible via W. Commerce Road.



Residents will still have access during construction, though it will still be limited. The intersection at W. Huron Street and General Motors Road will be completely closed through the project, so all access will be routed by Peters Road.



Flyers will be distributed throughout the project, letting residents know as construction is being done. Updates will also be available online and through email. The finer details will be coming soon. If parking is impacted, the flyers will include that information.



If residents have appointments they need to get out for, and construction is being done in front of their house, officials ask that they be notified early to help facilitate getting the resident out of their driveway. They also said to allow for extra time when getting to appointments.



Officials said they hope to keep disruptions to residents minimal, but they also need to make sure the work can be completed in a timely manner, asking that residents notify them if there are certain times they need to be able to get out of their driveways, or if they have services such as lawn care coming. They can’t guarantee access for such services, but yard access will be allowed. Vehicles may need to park a little further away and move equipment over.



Substantial completion is expected to be completed by Sept. 5, with the project completed on Oct. 10.



The proposed detour is W. Huron Street to Main Street to W Commerce Street.



A link to the full video, along with information about upcoming projects, is below.