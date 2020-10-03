Secretary Of State Offering Priority Appointments

October 3, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Secretary of State is making it easier for local residents to get their driver’s licenses or identifications.



Michigan Secretary of State branch offices, including the one in Genoa Township, are offering priority driver’s license and state identification appointments now through Monday, November 2nd. According to a release, priority appointments will be available from 3 to 5pm Mondays through Fridays for residents who need to get a first-time license or state identification card, replace one because of a loss, or correct one because of a name change or for some other reason.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says that prioritizing these appointments is another way to ensure continued service to Michigan residents during the pandemic.



In addition to the priority time slots, residents can also complete these transactions using the next-day and advance appointment categories through the online appointment system. Each individual must make separate appointments to ensure enough time is allotted for service, and appointments are not transferable.



To schedule one, visit www.Michigan.gov/SOS or call 888-SOS-MICH.