New Wednesday Evening Hours At Secretary Of State Offices

November 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







All Michigan Secretary of State offices will be offering evening hours again on Wednesdays starting tomorrow.



Branch offices will shift Wednesday hours to stay open until 7pm to provide service to residents who cannot visit during traditional business hours.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said they continue to offer numerous convenient options for Michiganders to conduct their business including expanded online transactions, self-service stations at grocery stores and now evening office hours. Benson said they’re heeding the call for evening hours from community organizations and leaders.



Visits during Wednesday evening hours on November 3rd are now available for booking at Michigan.gov/SOS.



Wednesday hours will now be 11am to 7pm. The department releases thousands of office visits twice per day, every business day for residents to book online at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH. Residents can also walk up to any office and they will be served immediately if there is availability or assisted with scheduling a return visit at a time convenient for them.