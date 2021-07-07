More Changes Coming At Secretary Of State Offices

July 7, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Livingston County residents are getting expanded opportunities for business they need to take care of with the Secretary of State. Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced advances to the department’s operating model on Wednesday.



Branch offices will soon be offering additional hours, opening earlier and closing later to help address the resident backlog. From July 19th to September 30th, all offices will stay open until 6pm on Mondays and Thursdays, and open at 8am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Benson also announced that most driver’s licenses and state IDs with an expiration date on or after July 1st can now be renewed without an office visit.



In person visits for new photos are now required every 12 years instead of every 8. Residents who recently received a renewal mailer saying they need to do so in person are encouraged to first try renewing online or at a self-service kiosk, as mailers sent before July started couldn’t reflect the change until it took effect.



Benson, a Democrat, applauded the bipartisan support for legislation that affirms these advances, thanking the Republican-majority Michigan House of Representatives for their support.