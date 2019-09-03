Secretary Of State Mobile Office Coming to Salem-South Lyon Library

September 3, 2019

A full service Secretary of State mobile office will make a stop at a local library later this month.



The Secretary of State Mobile Office will pay a visit to the Salem-South Lyon District Library on Monday, September 16th and Tuesday, the 17th for voter registration and other services. The Mobile Office will be open from noon to 6pm both days at the library, which is located at 9800 Pontiac Trail.



The Mobile Office offers most services available at a regular office. Visitors can renew their license plate tabs and driver’s licenses, register to vote, change their address and sign up on the Michigan Organ Donor Registry. Visitors also can learn more about REAL ID and apply for a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or state ID card. Beginning October 1st, 2020, citizens will need a REAL ID-compliant document to fly within the United States and enter certain federal facilities, military bases and nuclear power plants.



Those looking to apply should bring a driver’s license or state ID card, a certified birth certificate, unexpired U.S. passport, or an approved citizenship or legal presence document.