Secretary Of State Mobile Office Coming To Brighton Library

October 1, 2019

Local residents can receive full Secretary of State services from the traveling office when it makes a stop in Brighton later this month.



The Secretary of State Mobile Office will pay a visit to the Brighton District Library on Wednesday, October 9th and Thursday, October 10th. The office will be open from noon to 6pm both days to serve area customers by offering a full range of services.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says all of the services of a traditional office will be brought right into the community, where residents can have their transactions handled quickly and easily. Tab renewals, voter registration, address changes, signing up for the Michigan Organ Donor Registry and other services will all be available at the mobile office.



You’ll find details at the attachment below.