Secretary Of State Extension Deadline Approaching

September 15, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Secretary of State is offering extended hours and special appointments for anyone needing to renew their driver’s license or state ID before the upcoming extension deadline.



It applies to Michigan residents who previously had their expiration dates extended. Under Public Acts 127-129, those with driver’s license, state ID or vehicle registration expirations between March 1st and September 30th have until September 30th to complete their renewals. With that deadline just over two weeks away, drivers who haven’t completed their renewals are encouraged to make a plan to do so immediately. Special appointments are available from 4 to 7pm Monday through Friday for licenses and IDs that expire between January 1st and October 31st of this year and require a branch visit for renewal. To avoid late fees and other issues, residents are encouraged to renew before the deadline.



Michigan Department of State Spokeswoman Tracy Wimmer told WHMI they’ve opened up the window of appointments that are exclusively for those customers. Wimmer noted that if someone signs up and it was a situation where they didn’t actually need to renew in person or if they sign up and try to do a different type of transaction, the appointment will be canceled. She stressed these are for very specific circumstances and they want to make sure they address everyone who was covered by the legislation passed in July that extended the renewal periods and make sure they get an opportunity to get their license or ID renewed before it expires.



Appointments can be made on the Secretary of State’s website at Michigan.gov/SOS or by calling 888-SOS-MICH (767-6424).



Meanwhile, Wimmer says the Secretary of State re-opened in June for four different categories of appointments for transactions that must be conducted in person. She said so far everything has went well, the branch offices are calm and clean, and people have reported being able to get in and out quickly.