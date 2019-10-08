Secretary Of State Branch Offices Collecting Food Donations

October 8, 2019

The Secretary of State is helping to fight food insecurity by collecting donations at its branch offices as part of an annual campaign.



All Secretary of State branch offices will be collecting nonperishable food items for the Harvest Gathering campaign, which kicked off last week and runs through Friday, November 15th. Secretary of State offices have been participating in the campaign for 20 years and, in that time, customers and staff have donated more than 155 tons of food and $42,000. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says because donations stay in the area in which they are collected, every food or personal care item that’s donated will assist someone in need within the local community.



16 percent of Michigan households struggle to put food on the table, and 21 percent of children don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to the Food Bank Council of Michigan. The organization coordinates the Harvest Gathering program, which supplies the state’s regional food banks through donations of food and money. In 2018, the Michigan Harvest Gathering campaign collected 1,285,000 pounds of food and more than $329,000.



Those looking to donate to this year’s campaign can drop off nonperishable food items with a valid expiration date at any Secretary of State office. Food items especially needed include canned meats, dry beans, soups, beef stew, pasta products, peanut butter and tuna. Other items include baby food or formula, diapers, soap, toothpaste and toothbrushes. The Food Bank requests donors avoid items in glass, as they often break in transit. Financial donations can be made online at FeedMichigan.org.