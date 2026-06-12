Second Unity Walk Planned During Brighton's Fourth of July Parade

June 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Livingston Faith and Race Project is seeking others to join its annual Unity Walk during Brighton's Independence Day Parade.



"We want to demonstrate our belief that all people are our brothers and sisters regardless of their color. We are all God's children," said LFRP Chairperson Dr. Leo Hanifin. "We walk together on the Fourth of July Parade, it reinforces the Declaration of Independence statement that all people are created equal. And it also reflects a growing attitude in our community that we're welcoming to all people, that's counter to Livingston County's historic reputation."



"We've got to stand up and walk together. We've got to say it, that all are welcome. We've got another initiative with signs that say 'All Are Welcome Here' with a circle of hands that are all shades of brown. People are putting them in windows of churches and businesses."



Those interested in joining the annual Unity Walk during Brighton's Independence Day Parade should pre-register by emailing LivFaithAndRace@gmail.com.



"We've done this just once, last year, and we had 21 people. We're hoping to get over 100 this year, and we're well on our way to that with the registrations," said Hanifan.



More information is linked below.



Photos courtesy of Livingston Faith and Race Project.