Second Suspect To Enter Plea In Fowlerville Gun Robbery

August 28, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





One of the two men charged with robbing several gun stores, including one in Livingston County, is set to enter a plea.



20-year-old Brandon McClure and 21-year-old Daniel Rae were charged by a federal grand jury in 2019 with Conspiracy to Steal Firearms from a Federally-Licensed Firearms Dealer and Possess Stolen Firearms.



Rae previously pleaded guilty and was ordered to serve a term of 46 months in prison, followed by two years of probation. Court records now show that a September 2nd plea hearing is set for McClure in U.S. District Court in Detroit.



Agents with The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) previously testified that McClure and Rae, along with a third suspect, broke into Titus Kustoms LLC on Grand Avenue in Fowlerville in the early morning hours of December 11th, 2019, and stole more than a dozen firearms.



It was one of at least half a dozen gun stores in southeast Michigan that the trio was accused of either trying to break into or did break into and stole weapons from, including Men of Arms in Charlotte, a week after the Fowlerville robbery.



Police caught McClure and a juvenile suspect after that final break-in attempt and then raided several locations that both McClure and Rae had been spotted at, finding stolen firearms, blue latex gloves that matched those found at the scene in Fowlerville and price tags from several of the stores, including Fowlerville’s Titus Kustoms location.