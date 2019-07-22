Second "Reality Tour" Experience Set For This Weekend

July 22, 2019

Area families and youth can learn about the dangers of harmful substances and how to avoid them at a drug prevention event this weekend.



Wake Up Livingston (WUL), a group of community members with the common goal of eradicating opiate overdose, is once again holding The Reality Tour Parent/Child Drug Prevention Experience on Saturday at the Livingston County EMS building on Tooley Road in Howell.



The event has participants follow the fate of a fictitious teen addicted to drugs. The tour includes a student-led dramatic skit accompanied by a narrative that reminds the audience that the teen used to be just like them. In addition to the presentation and learning communication skills, attendees will also get a chance to ask questions of youth in recovery and commit to a drug-free life by placing their handprint on the Reality Tour banner.



Facilitator Kristal Reyes says WUL is hoping to reach families this summer to educate youth and adults alike about how to have difficult conversations about the dangers of harmful substances and making good decisions. She tells WHMI it’s never too early to begin talking to kids about the dangers of substance use, adding that its presence can “creep up” on children at a very early age. Youth interested in participating must be at least 10 years old and accompanied by an adult to attend. Organizers note space is limited and encourage interested community members to register soon, as advanced registration is necessary.



Additional event information and a link to register is posted below.