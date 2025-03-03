Second Person Arrested in Relation to Dee Warner Murder: MSP

March 3, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



There has been an additional arrest made in the Dee Warner murder investigation.



In a Tweet Monday, the Michigan State Police announced that 28-year-old Tecumseh resident Jaron Dale Warner, son of Dale Warner, was arrested in relation to Dee Warner’s murder.



Dee Warner was reported missing in April 2021. She was last seen near her Tecumseh home. Her husband, Dale Warner, was charged in June 2024 for homicide and tampering with evidence. Dee Warner’s remains were found on property owned by Dale Warner in August 2024 by the MSP. Dale Warner’s trial is set for Sept. 2.



Jaron Warner was arraigned on Monday on charges of tampering with evidence and accessory after the fact to a felony. His bond was set at $125,000. He is next expected in court on March 10 for his probable cause conference.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.