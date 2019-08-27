Jackson Man Enters Plea To Passing Counterfeit Bills In Fenton

August 27, 2019

A plea has been entered by the second of two suspects arrested for passing counterfeit money in Fenton.



22-year-old Eddie Simmons pleaded guilty as charged Monday to three counts of passing counterfeit $100 bills at various businesses in Fenton in April. He was charged along with 21-year-old Robert Taylor, who previously entered a guilty plea. The Jackson residents were arrested following an investigation by Fenton Police after receiving reports that two adult males were passing counterfeit $100 bills on April 24th in at least four different businesses on Silver Parkway. Several counterfeit bills were passed in exchange for gift cards.



Simmons will be sentenced September 27th, while Taylor will be sentenced this Thursday. Both face up to five years in prison and a $2,500 fine. However, in exchange for their pleas, neither will face a sentence enhancement or consecutive sentencing. They will also both be allowed to request sentencing under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will erase their records if they successfully complete probation. (JK)