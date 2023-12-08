Second Chance Support Network Hosts Banquet in Genoa Township

December 8, 2023

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



Winter is a time when many local organizations give an extra push to their support of the needy. The Second Chance Network (SCSN) is one such local organization that will host its Winter Banquet on January 19th at Crystal Gardens on Grand River Ave. in Genoa Township.



SCSN is a non-profit that helps return citizens to society following incarceration. Since 2008, the organization has made an impact on the lives of over 500 individuals in need of support and encouragement after being released from jail or prison.



They support mentoring programs, offering people the opportunity for transformation, regaining their dignity and becoming productive members of our community.



According to Second Chance's website, countless individuals in Livingston County bear the heavy burden of shame and stigma that often accompanies a past incarceration. The challenges they face in reintegrating into society can be daunting, but SCSN is dedicated to turning their lives around.



It costs approximately $3,090 each year to provide comprehensive support to just one mentee. Recent surveys have shown significant reductions in recidivism rates among those who have received support from programs like SCSN upon reentry.



To learn more on the banquet or to donate, visit the provided link.