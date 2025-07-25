Second Annual Hell to Paradise PTSD Awareness Ride Underway

July 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Hundreds of motorcyclists have begun the 2nd Annual American Legion Riders Hell to Paradise PTSD Awareness Ride.



The 2-day ride aims to brings awareness and funding for Mission 22 service dogs and Kamp George.



It started after the rain let up Friday morning at Smitty’s Hell Saloon in Pinckney. The first scheduled stop is Ovid, where riders will have a chance to pay their respects to London Gadd, a 12-year-old from Ovid who passed away.



Riders will then refuel at Petticoat Junction Truck Stop in Alma and head to the Farwell American Legion in Clare for lunch.



The final leg of day one has riders estimated to arrive at the "landing zone" in Gaylord.



Day two is scheduled to begin at 8 am Saturday, heading north on I-75 toward the Mackinac Bridge, where they'll stop in St. Ignace.



The pack will head up M-123 to Paradise where they are expected to arrive around 11:30 am. Riders will depart a few hours later to make it into Sault Ste. Marie around 4:30 pm for a parade that leads them to Kewadin Casino for a banquet and check presentation.



Last year's inaugural ride raised over $30,000.



Photo courtesy of American Legion Riders.