Second Annual "Día De Muertos" Celebration Returns To Downtown Howell

October 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Second Annual Día de Muertos Celebration is returning to Downtown Howell.



The Día de Muertos or Day of the Dead celebration is set Sunday, November 1st from 3 to 6pm at the historic Howell Opera House.

It’s hosted by the Minority Education Freedom Foundation (MEFF) and Latinos En Michigan USA.



Día de Muertos is deeply rooted in Mexican culture, with similar traditions of remembering and honoring loved ones also observed in different ways throughout Latin America.



Foundation Executive Director and Event Founder Liliana Ospina Herbstreith said “The community celebration is an opportunity to share these beautiful traditions with families from Howell, Livingston County, and beyond. Following the wonderful response to our first celebration last year, we are excited to bring the community together once again to celebrate and learn about the traditions of Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead)”.



Ospina Herbstreith told WHMI they had an amazing turnout last year, saying over 100 people attended when they really weren’t sure and initially hoping for around 50.



The event will welcome some special guests, including Daniel Aguado Ornelas, Deputy Consul of Mexico, who will share remarks with the community. Also featured will be Mexican artist Alberto Marín, who will showcase his artwork and share the rich artistic and cultural traditions of Mexico and Latin America.



Guests will enjoy:

• Traditional ofrendas (altars) honoring loved ones

• Mexican and Latin American art and culture

• A presentation by Mexican artist Alberto Marín

• Folkloric dance

• Cultural and educational activities for children and families

• Complimentary tamales and hot chocolate for the community



Ospina Herbstreith said “Our goal is to create a welcoming celebration where people of all backgrounds can come together, experience Latino culture, learn about Día de Muertos, and celebrate the lives and memories of those who came before us. Last year, more than 100 community members joined us for our inaugural celebration, including former Howell Mayor Bob Ellis and representatives from the Consulate of Mexico. We hope to welcome even more families this year”.



Ospina Herbstreith stressed “Everyone is welcome! Bring your family and friends and join us for an afternoon filled with culture, art, tradition, food, and community”.



Ospina Herbstreith did mention that they could always use some last-minute sponsors or donors to help cover the cost of the tamales, hot chocolate, and other items. Anyone interested is asked to text, not call, Herbstreith at (248) 640 9896.

An event flyer is attached.



Highlights from the 2025 Día de Muertos Howell celebration can be viewed in the top provided link.



More about the Minority Education Freedom Foundation is available in the bottom provided link.



Photos: Minority Education Freedom Foundation