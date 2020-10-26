Second Alleged Unadilla Store Burglar Heading To Trial

October 26, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





26-year-old Travis Sprague from Dansville was bound over to Livingston County Circuit Court last week.



Sprague, along with 19-year-old Connor Marshall, also from Dansville, and a juvenile were accused of breaking and entering the Unadilla Store and trying to gain access to the ATM on two occasions- once in February, and once in April. Sprague is being charged with breaking and entering, safe breaking, and possession of burglar’s tools.



Marshall was charged with the same counts, pleading guilty to all three for the April incident, with reduced charges for the February one. Earlier this month this month he was sentenced to time served and 3 years of probation under the Holmes Youthful Training Act, meaning if he completes his sentence without incident, his criminal offenses will be removed from his record.



Sprague, however, is too old to qualify for HYTA. Future circuit court dates for Sprague will be forthcoming.