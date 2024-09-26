Sec. of State Benson Gives Updates on Voter Information and Security

September 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan’s voting season has officially begun.



Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said ballots for the Nov. 5 election are available starting Sept. 26.



“Over 1.8 million Michigan citizens have requested their ballot for this election,” Benson said. “That includes about 1.6 million citizens on our state’s permanent absentee ballot lists. Those voters, per their request, automatically receive a ballot mailed to their home on the first day of voting.”



The state has also launched a new texting tool for all citizens.



“Voters sign up to receive a one-time text with a link to five different topics,” Benson said. “That text will include a link that will enable them to request a citizen’s absentee ballot, find their early voting site, make a plan to vote on Election Day, become a poll worker or reach Vote411, the League of Women Voters’ nonpartisan election information guide.”



To sign up for My Vote Info text by texting VOTE to 833-868-3009



Benson also announced a new absentee ballot tracking notification system. Voters can now have notifications about their ballot sent directly to their email. Those interested can sign up when registering to vote, when submitting their absentee ballot application or at michigan.gov/vote and click on the ballot tracking sign-up link.



According to Benson, over half of eligible young voters don’t know that they are able to vote early in the election. To ensure voters have more information about how to cast a ballot, her department will be running a series of static and social streaming ads.



There are more than 1,600 local clerks along with poll workers from both parties that ensure every vote is counted.



“We want every citizen to have confidence in that fact,” Benson said. “We know false information about the accuracy and security of our election processes will ramp up now that voting has started and it will only intensify as we get closer to election day.”



Along with getting information at michigan.gov/vote, citizens with questions can go to michigan.gov/sos/elections/election-fact-center. Benson said the Election Facts Center “is your place for questions and answers about our elections.”



According to Benson, “the intelligence community put out new warnings about foreign entities creating misinformation campaigns to mislead voters and prevent them from exercising their voting rights and trusting the results of our elections.” She said social media can be used to spread misinformation, which can discourage voters.



Voters who see or hear about misinformation being spread are encouraged to report it.



“You can email misinformation@michigan.gov with screenshots of things that you see so that we can help you respond with facts,” Benson said. “That also helps us keep our Election Fact Center updated so that we can improve our communication to all voters.”



Benson said there would be an additional $5 million available to local jurisdictions in grant funding to implement election security measures.