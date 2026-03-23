Seasonal Weight Restriction Updates This Week

March 23, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some updates on seasonal weight restrictions in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties this week.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will suspend seasonal weight restrictions on county roads effective at 6am today - Monday, March 23rd.



In Livingston County, effective at 7am this Wednesday, March 25th the spring restrictions on county roads will be modified. The Road Commission reports trucks will be permitted to carry normal legal axle loads. Annual Transportation Permits will be valid for oversize loads only. Weighmasters will continue to patrol and issue citations for overweight loads. Some roads may be posted with Truck Weight Restrictions based on localized conditions. The Road Commission said it will re-evaluate roads in another week or so to determine if the restrictions can be lifted completely.



Links to more information regarding seasonal weight restrictions are provided.