Seasonal Help Shortage For Businesses

March 29, 2022

By Ken Rogulski krogulski@whmi.com



As business continues to grow and covid restrictions ease, some local businesses are having a hard time attracting and finding seasonal help. Working at a local hardware store, once an attractive gig for high schoolers and college students, is not that attractive anymore. Business owners report that business is bouncing back but hiring part time employees isn't so easy anymore. At one water park in Oakland County, officials are seeing a huge drop in life guard applications. Golf courses are experiencing similar problems finding caddies and grounds keepers. As a result, some retailers are reducing their hours of operation because they just can't find the help.