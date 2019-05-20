Search Underway For New Linden City Manager

May 20, 2019

The search continues for the next Linden City manager.



Former manager Paul Zelenak left after accepting the South Lyon city manager position last September. The Linden City Council is utilizing the Michigan Municipal League for the search. The Tri-County Times reports that Council conducted a first round of interviews with four candidates chosen from a pool of applicants. Council decided on a candidate but then that individual took another position. City Council met recently and voted to continue the search process using the MML and seek out a new pool of candidates. The cost will be capped $2,250. It’s estimated that the city has spent approximately $14,000 on the search for a new manager so far.



Police Chief Scott Sutter has been serving as interim city manager since Zelenak’s departure. (JM)