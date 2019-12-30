Search For Next Howell City Manager Starts Again In January

December 30, 2019

The search for a new Howell City manager will continue into the New Year.



City Council met recently and approved an addendum to the contract with the Michigan Municipal League, which was hired to assist in the original search. After lengthy interviews this past October, Council voted to extend an offer of employment to John Light - the current Human Resources Director in Des Plaines, Illinois. However, negotiations proved to be unsuccessful and Light declined the city’s offer to become the next manager so it’s back to square one.



Interim City Manager Erv Suida, who will remain in the current role until a new manager is selected again, tells WHMI Council revised the agreement with MML and they'll go through the exact same process as they did the first time so they’re looking to start in mid-to-late January. He says it will probably be another two- three month process in which they’ll re-advertise, look at applications and then make a selection. The cost to extend out the MML contract was $3,500. (JM)