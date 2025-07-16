Search of Truck Reveals More Than $1.8 Million in Cocaine

July 16, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities seized more than $1.8 million in cocaine Tuesday night.



Monroe Post Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers were alerted while working the northbound I-75 weigh station in Frenchtown Township when a truck tractor bypassed the scales and failed to stop, a post from the MSP First District X account said.



Officers were able to make contact with the driver, a 26-year-old man from Ontario, Canada. He reportedly told authorities he was driving from Ohio after picking up a load to take to Canada.



After receiving consent to search the truck, officers said they found 70 vacuum sealed packages in four U-Haul cardboard boxes in the trailer storage compartment. Random packages reportedly tested positive for cocaine.



The driver said he didn’t know there were drugs in the boxes. He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail on a charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, over 1,000 grams.



Authorities say the cost of a kilo of cocaine varies between $13,000 and $26,000. The maximum street value of the seized load is approximately $1,820,000.



Monroe City PD K-9 and the Monroe Area Narcotics Team and Investigative Services, M.A.N.T.I.S., assisted.



(photo credit: MSP First District via X)