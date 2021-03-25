Search Is On For South Lyon Couple's Dog After Crash
March 25, 2021
By Jon King / jking@whmi.com
A South Lyon couple is hoping the public can help find their lost pet after a car accident Wednesday in Oakland County.
The Farmington Hills Police Department posted on Facebook a picture of a missing German Shepherd, who had run off following a crash on I-696. The accident happened at about 1:45 Wednesday afternoon on westbound I-696 and Halsted Road.
Police say the South Lyon couple was driving with their dog in a pickup truck when it lost control and rolled over several times before coming to a rest in a ravine on the north side of the freeway. The couple was taken to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
Their dog Bo, however, was last seen running away from the accident to the north. The nine-month-old dog, which weighs about 70 pounds, was not wearing a collar. Farmington Hills Police and Firefighters searched the area Wednesday, but were unable to locate Bo.
Anyone who may have spotted the dog is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk 24/7 at 248-871-2610.