Search Continues For Missing Howell Man

January 18, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Friends and family searched for a missing Howell man over the weekend.



The Detroit Police Department’s Missing Persons Facebook page states that 27-year-old Kevin Wilson was last seen at a gas station and failed to return home.



Wilson is described as a black man with light brown hair and hazel eyes, standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 220 pounds. A flyer being circulated states that Wilson was last seen wearing black jeans, a brownish-orange jacket and carrying a tan army backpack.



Wilson’s mother, Virginia Callaghan, told the Detroit Free Press her son was last seen at the Marathon Gas Station located at the corner of Fenkell Avenue and Lahser Road the afternoon of Friday, January 7th. She said he lives with her in Howell and works at the local Burger King restaurant.



This past Saturday, friends and family searched the area where he was last seen. Callaghan told the newspaper that she was “overwhelmed” by the response of those who showed up; adding she is hopeful Wilson will be found.



Anyone with information is being asked to contact Detroit's 8th Precinct at 313- 596-5801 or 9-1-1.