Search Continues For Driver Who Seriously Injured Teen

July 29, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





As police continue to search for a hit and run suspect, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help with the medical bills of the teen bicyclist who was seriously injured over the weekend in Iosco Township.



The incident happened at about 9:30 Sunday night on Bull Run Road near Munsell Road when 17-year-old Lewis Higgins was struck by a white Ford pickup truck as he rode his bike southbound on Bull Run Road. Witnesses said the driver of the newer model White Ford F-150 crew cab pick-up initially stopped, but then fled the scene continuing southbound on Bull Run Road with damage to the front passenger headlight area. Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy told WHMI that they are following up leads and working on "a more concrete description of the suspect before releasing anything to the public." However, an investigative bulletin issued by the department on Monday says the suspect is a white male, between the ages of 25 and 30, with brown hair, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 160 pounds.



Higgins was transported to the University of Michigan Hospital with life-threatening injuries. According to a GoFundMe posted by Grace Byrne, Higgins’ injuries included broken bones in his feet and legs and a fractured pelvis. Byrne says Higgins has a long recovery ahead and was originally seeking $5,000 to help defray those costs. But due to the rapid response, she increased the goal to $10,000 and as of this morning, approximately $8,000 had been raised.



Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Neff at 517-540-7984.