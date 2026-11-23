Dog With Trap Stuck On Its Face In Howell Area Located

November 23, 2026

Michael Klann / news@whmi.com





UPDATE: 5:05PM per DAWG:



"As many of you know Livingston County Animal Control and the Sheriffs are working together on trying to secure trap dog now. They have drones and a dart gun there. We offered to come help as multiple darters can be placed in diff positions and hopefully one gets a good shot. We have our equipment ready but it is their call so we are on standby if they need us. Prayers they can secure her!"



Updates can be accessed via provided link.





Original story:



An urgent search is underway across the Howell and Fowlerville areas for a dog that has reportedly been roaming with a trap stuck on its face for nearly a month.



Volunteers, animal rescue organizations and residents have been working to locate the animal, but repeated sightings have ended with the frightened dog running away from anyone attempting to approach it.



The dog was last reported on a Ring security camera Friday, November 20, at approximately 3:54 p.m. near Emmons Road and Grand River Avenue in Howell. Search efforts have included volunteers on the ground and people using drones to scan surrounding areas, but the dog has continued to elude rescuers.



Kelley Labonty with the Detroit Animal Welfare Group, known as DAWG, spoke with WHMI about the ongoing effort to locate the animal. The organization has been closely involved in the search as concerns grow over the dog's condition and the length of time it has been on the run.



Jennifer Loren, a concerned resident helping spread awareness, contacted WHMI News Monday morning in hopes of reaching more homeowners throughout the area. She says searchers are particularly concerned that the dog may be hiding somewhere out of sight.



Residents in the Howell and Fowlerville areas are being encouraged to check their backyards, wooded areas, sheds, barns, garages and other outbuildings. Searchers are also asking homeowners to review security camera and trail camera footage dating back to Friday, November 20, for any possible sightings.



One of the most important messages from those involved in the search is that residents should not approach, chase or attempt to capture the dog themselves. The animal has repeatedly fled from people, making coordinated rescue efforts especially important.



Anyone who spots the dog is urged to stop, keep their distance and contact authorities immediately. Residents can call 911 to report a sighting so the appropriate animal rescue personnel can be notified.



The Detroit Animal Welfare Group can also be contacted at 586-354-8500 for information about the ongoing search.



With nearly a month having passed since the dog was first reported with the trap attached to its face, rescuers are hoping increased public awareness will lead to a sighting that allows them to bring the animal to safety.