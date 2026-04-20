SE MI Housing Data Brings Optimism Into Spring Buying Season

April 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Things are looking brighter in the housing market heading into the spring buying season. Data shows the number of closed sales, pending sales and new listings across Southeast Michigan, all were up between February and March.



"We're still down from last year. Not a lot, but the homes on market are up from last year, so we're very optimistic about all of these numbers," says Karen Kage, CEO of Realcomp, Michigan's largest Multiple Listing Service.



"We expect to see increases in the closed sales for April because we're seeing pending sales being up in March. We're really hoping that we continue to see these great improvements."



Home mortgage rates have leveled off at just over six percent, right as the springtime buying season got underway.



"That can have a different affect on buyers," says Kage. "Some will say let me get in there now, because I don't want it to go up. Some will say I'm going to wait until it goes down. If they see that as pretty steady, they're going to take advantage of it."



The median sales price of a single-family home in Livingston County in March was $395,000, down from $400,000 a year earlier.



"Livingston County itself, sales were down a little bit. Prices (month-to-month) continue to rise in Livingston County. Not a lot. That did slow down some. It's only up by about one percent. And the inventory is up in Livingston County about 20 percent (over March of 2025),” Kage added.



In Washtenaw County last month, the median sales price was $413,000, compared to $354,000 in Oakland County and $201,000 in Genesee County.



March housing data from Realcomp is attached below.