Scrapyard Owner Seeks Delay In Expansion Plan Process

December 2, 2019

The proponents of a plan to expand a salvage yard in Howell are asking to delay the next step in the process.



Padnos Iron and Metal is proposing to add a tower building and scrap shredder to process materials on its property at 645 Lucy Road, which is zoned General Industrial. Residents packed a recent Howell Planning Commission meeting, with most speaking in opposition of the proposal; citing concerns over air quality, noise and traffic.



City officials say Padnos would need a permit from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy before they could even start building the shredder. Opponents say the city should require that the shredder be located inside a building so as to limit emissions, while city staff previously said that would be impractical. Despite those concerns, planning commissioners gave preliminary approval to the site plan and special land use permit request. That sent the plan next to the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, which meets Tuesday night at 7pm.



However, Padnos officials have requested a delay, “to prepare further responses to issues that were raised and discussed” at the meeting. Staff requested that the board reschedule the hearing for January. New public hearing notices will be sent out to everyone in the 300-foot radius as well as everyone who signed in at the November 20th Planning Commission public hearing. (JK)