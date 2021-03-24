Scrap Tire Cleanup Grants Available

March 24, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





State grants are now available for property owners looking for help in properly disposing old scrap tires.



The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is offering Scrap Tire Cleanup Grants for property owners to clean up old or abandoned piles. Scrap tires pose a fire risk and human health risk as mosquito breeding grounds. Through the grants, they can be processed and used in paving products for roads, manufactured products and energy production. Sites where tires were accumulated prior to January 1st, 1991 will be given priority.



Local units of government and non-profit organizations are also eligible for funding for cleanup days and roadside cleanup grants. The grants are also available to fund up to 50% of total eligible costs for projects that demonstrate new or increased uses of scrap tires in manufactured products or paving projects.



Grant applications will be accepted through Friday, April 2nd. For more information and an application, visit EGLE’s Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant website.



https://www.michigan.gov/egle/0,9429,7-135-3312_4123_4122-176203--,00.html



(Photo: wikipedia)