Brighton's Scranton Middle School Presents "Beauty and the Beast"

April 19, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



Scranton Middle School’s talented thespians are tackling a particularly ambitious production this weekend as they present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”. The show, with a cast and behind-the-scenes crew of about 80 people, will be presented tonight, Saturday and Sunday at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts.



Beauty and the Beast is the story of an arrogant young prince who, along with his castle’s servants, were put under a spell by a wicked enchantress, which turns the prince into a hideous beast. He can only break the spell when he learns to love and be loved in return.



A headstrong village girl named Belle enters the beast’s castle after he imprisons her father. With the help of his servants, Belle is able to draw the beast out of his isolation and break the spell. He falls in love with Belle, who helps him regain his humanity and will to live. In the end, they tie the knot and live happily ever after.



As an animated film, Beauty and the Beast was the first to win the Golden Globe award for best motion picture - musical or comedy.



In the Scranton play, Ben Smith plays the Beast, Julie Swain portrays Belle, Annabelle Olsen has the role of Babette, and Vaan Otto depicts Gaston, the egotistical villain who is determined to marry Belle.



Brighton High School Choir Director Phil Johnson is the vocal director, Sara Hamilton is co-producer, Jennifer Evans is the orchestra director and Sid Atkin is in charge of set construction. Johnson says being the musical director "has been wonderful, a great experience," working with the young students. It's his second year doing a Scranton play; last year it was "Into the Woods Jr.". For a couple of years before that, there was no play due to the COVID pandemic.



Showtimes for Beauty and the Beast are 7 pm this evening, 2 pm and 7 pm Saturday and 2 pm on Sunday at the Brighton Center for the Performing Arts, adjacent to Brighton High School.