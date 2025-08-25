Scout Troops Add Flag Retirement Drop Box, Raised Bed to Brighton District Library Over the Summer

August 25, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Local scout troops have been busy at the Brighton District Library this year.



Drew Smith, from Troop 350, recently installed a U.S. flag retirement drop box outside the library as his 2025 Eagle Scout project. The library has partnered with the troop to retire flags for years, and the community will still be able to drop off flags to the front desk.



Library Director Cindy Mack said the dropbox means people can drop off flags even when the building is closed and know they will be disposed of correctly.



“Even if you don’t have a flag to retire, the box features educational facts to teach yourself and your children about proper flag handling and care!”



Girl Scout Heart of Michigan Troop 40209 completed their Silver Award by building a raised bed for a community garden. It’s located on their Learning Journey. Mack said it has been a great opportunity for visitors to learn about gardening. Most of the vegetables are being donated to local food pantries, but she said it’s fine if someone grabs a ripe tomato.



Mack said the relationship between the library and local scout troops has been beneficial for not only the organizations involved, but also the community.



(photo credit: Brighton District Library)