Warrant Active For Man Charged In Local CSC Case

March 25, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A warrant has been issued for a West Branch man accused of sexually assaulting a child.



53-year-old Scott Richard Holloway is charged with four counts of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a person under 13. The offenses are alleged to have occurred from September of 1993 through 2005, when Holloway resided in Putnam Township.



Michigan State Police conducted the investigation. Prosecutors previously indicated that Holloway was a flight risk.



Court records show a warrant for Holloway’s arrest was issued in late January and remained active as of today.