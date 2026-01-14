Man Found Guilty In Decades-Old CSC Case Involving Minor

January 14, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Decades later, a man accused of sexually assaulting a minor when he resided in Livingston County has been found guilty by a local jury on one charge but acquitted on others.



57-year-old Scott Holloway was found guilty on one felony count of 1st degree criminal sexual conduct involving a victim under the age of 13 – and not guilty on three other felony counts of the same.



The offenses were alleged to have occurred from September of 1993 through 2005 - when Holloway resided in Putnam Township.



Court records show a jury trial officially got underway with opening statements on January 6th, and continued through the 9th – when deliberations began. No verdict was reached that day. The trial then resumed this Monday, with the jury returning verdicts.



Records show on Monday, the court received a note that the jury could not reach a decision, thus deadlock instructions were read. The jury was sent back to deliberate and later returned, indicating they had reached a verdict. The court polled the jurors.



A warrant for Holloway’s arrest was issued back in 2022.



Holloway’s previous Attorney Michael Komorn previously disputed the allegations and stated his client was never on the run and was not aware charges had been issued in Michigan, as he was residing out of the state at the time. He further asserted the crimes against Holloway allegedly occurred over 30 years ago and were not reported to the police until 2021.



Sentencing is set for February 5th before Circuit Court Judge Matthew McGivney.