Reports Reveal Details In Prostitution Ring Led By Milford Man

August 24, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More details are emerging in the case against a former state internal affairs investigator charged with running a prostitution racket out of a local hotel.



44-year-old Scott Matthew Fink of Milford earlier pleaded guilty to charges that include transporting a female for prostitution, accepting earnings from prostitution, aiding and abetting, surveilling an unclothed person, and using a computer to commit a crime.



Fink previously worked as a detective with the Highland Park Police Department. He was employed by the Michigan Department of Corrections Internal Affairs Division as a special investigator at the time of his arrest but has since resigned.



A second suspect, a 36-year-old female from East Lansing, was released pending further investigation and has not been charged to date.



Members of the Michigan State Police Special Investigation Section served a search warrant at the Best Western in Hartland Township on May 19th as part of an investigation into a prostitution team operating there.



Details of the investigation came to light after the Detroit Free Press obtained records under Michigan's Freedom of Information Act. A link to that article is provided.



Fink was arrested following the raid on two adjoining rooms that turned up confidential state files from his state job, a folder containing menus listing prices for sexual acts and rules of conduct, used condoms, and $4,500 in cash.



Police also seized a video baby monitor and cameras. Fink reportedly said he and the woman have an open relationship and he provided security but also liked “being a voyeur in this situation."



Internet ads for massage services posted by Fink dated back to December of 2022.



The Freep reported that Fink's estranged wife hired a private detective and went to Milford Police after finding "a list of hotels, women's names, client names, and a menu for sex acts” in her husband’s backpack.



The investigation was then turned over to Michigan State Police. The MDOC has declined to comment on the case citing the ongoing investigation.



Fink remains free on bond. He’ll be sentenced in Livingston County Circuit Court September 21st.