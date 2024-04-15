Scofield Park-Thompson Lake Passes Available At Howell City Hall

April 15, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





It’s that time of year again – season passes for the City Howell’s Scofield Park and Thompson Lake boat launch are now available for pick-up.



City of Howell residents receive two free park/boat passes per household.



Oceola Township residents receive one free boat launch pass or a $20 park/boat pass – additional passes are $40 each. All other communities pay $40 per annual park/boat pass. Seasonal and daily passes are available for purchase at a kiosk at the park.



The City resumed management of Scofield Park and the Thompson Lake Boat Launch in 2022. There have since been some changes made to simplify administration of the passes, as well as distribution.



Passes can be picked up at Howell City Hall during business hours. A driver’s license or proof of residency, such as a utility bill, is required.