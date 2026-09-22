Final Project Elements Done At Scio Church & Zeeb Road Roundabout

September 22, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.co





Final touches associated with a roundabout project are now wrapped up at the intersection of Lodi and Scio Townships.



The new roundabout at Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road re-opened to traffic last Friday.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that its contractor has now wrapped up the last touches of project elements including pavement markings, signs, streetlight installation, and roadside restoration.



Motorists are advised to use caution as traffic adjusts to the new pattern.