Fire Engine Stolen In Scio Township Friday Afternoon

February 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews





A fire engine was stolen in Scio Township Friday afternoon.



Scio Township firefighters were on a detail near the intersection of Zeeb and Jackson Roads at around 1pm when an individual unknown to the department entered one of the fire engines and drove it away.



Firefighters immediately recognized it was being stolen and reported it to police.



The Dispatch Center was able to locate the engine traveling east on Jackson Avenue, into the City of Ann Arbor. Both Ann Arbor Police and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched.



Ann Arbor Police stopped the engine near Jackson Avenue and Lakeview Drive and detained the suspect, who was turned over to Sheriff’s deputies.



Chief Andrew Houde said they were evaluating the engine for damage or missing equipment but it appeared were was none and nothing was missing.



The investigation into the circumstances that allowed the incident to occur is ongoing.



The Fire Department thanked Washtenaw Metro Dispatch (police), Washtenaw Central Dispatch (fire/ems), Ann Arbor Police, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office for “their swift action in locating and recovering our stolen engine”. It said most importantly, they’re grateful that no civilians were injured in the incident.