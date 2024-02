Forestry Work Completed In Scio Township

February 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Forestry work has been completed as part of a project in Scio Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission advises that Miller Road has re-opened between Dexter-Ann Arbor Road and Zeeb Road.



The roadwork was originally expected to take roughly five days to complete but wrapped up ahead of schedule.