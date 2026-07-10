Drainage Work Extended In Scio Township

July 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road project has been extended over in Scio Township – meaning longer than anticipated delays for motorists.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission has extended the intermittent lane restrictions by seven days on Riverbend Dr between N. Maple Road and the end of the pavement for drainage work.



The work originally started on Monday, June 29th but will now take approximately three weeks to complete, subject to weather changes.



Although the road will remain open, the Road Commission advises that delays are likely due to lane restrictions.



Motorists should consider alternative routes.