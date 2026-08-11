Project Update For Roundabout At Scio Church & Zeeb Roads

August 11, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A roundabout project is shaping up in Lodi and Scio Townships.



This week, the contractor working on behalf of the Washtenaw County Road Commission is continuing to place stone to prepare for curb installation at the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road.



Curb installation is expected to begin next week.



The contractor also began installing conduits beneath the intersection to support future street lighting that DTE will install.



The intersection of Scio Church Road at Zeeb remains closed to all traffic. Motorists are encouraged to follow the posted detour.



All truck traffic is to follow the detour using Pleasant Lake Road and Wagner Road.



A link to the project page is provided.