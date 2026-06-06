Roundabout Project Coming At Scio Church Road & Zeeb Road

June 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another lengthy roundabout project to put on the radar at a busy intersection – this time in Lodi and Scio Townships.



On Monday, June 15th, the Washtenaw County Road Commission will close the intersection of Scio Church Road and Zeeb Road to construct a roundabout.



The roads will be closed to all thru traffic in that area, with a detour in place.



The Road Commission regularly monitors intersections across the county to identify opportunities for safety upgrades and congestion relief.



The Scio Church and Zeeb Road intersection was said to be selected as a high-priority location due to significant traffic delays during peak hours and a history of angle crashes.



The work is expected to be completed in late August.



All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to the project page and more information is provided.



Photos: WCRC, Google Street View.